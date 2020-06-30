GR Engineering has been awarded a variation under the existing contract to install a paste pump at the Karari Paste Plant to distribute paste to the Whirling Dervish underground mine

Saracen awards new work to GR Engineering. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) (GR Engineering) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded additional work by Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) (Saracen) that has a combined value of $29 million.

The new projects awarded include an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Thunderbox Paste Plant Project, the works will involve the design, supply installation and commissioning of a new 150 m³/h paste backfill plant at its Thunderbox Operations. The project includes works at the existing Thunderbox Operations’ processing facility along with works at a new remote paste plant location. The contract price is $22 million. Work will start immediately with the work expected to complete in the first half of calendar year 2021.

An approved variation for the Carosue Dam Operations Plant Expansion Project – GR Engineering has been awarded a variation under the existing contract to install a paste pump at the Karari Paste Plant to distribute paste to the Whirling Dervish underground mine. The value of the variation is $7 million.

Commenting on the award, GR Engineering’s Managing Director, Mr Geoff Jones, said: “GR Engineering is pleased to have been awarded the EPC contract for the Thunderbox Paste Plant Project and the variation works for the Carosue Dam Operations Plant Expansion Project. GR Engineering has now worked with Saracen on three key projects in the last two years and we look forward to continuing our strong working relationship with one of Australia’s leading gold producers.”

Source: Company Press Release