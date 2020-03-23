The new solution includes contributions from major global oil and gas companies such as ConocoPhillips and Shell

SAP and Accenture have launched a co-developed solution for upstream oil and gas companies to help increase visibility into operations and costs flow.

The new solution, which is based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and also includes contributions from global oil and gas companies such as ConocoPhillips and Shell,

SAP Oil and Gas Business Unit global vice president Benjamin Beberness said: “Working together with Accenture and a consortium of industry leaders, we have delivered an industry-defined intelligent solution that has the capabilities upstream oil and gas companies need to reduce complexity by using market standards.

“SAP S/4HANA Cloud for upstream oil and gas is a flexible and agile solution that can provide customers a 360-degree view of the intelligent enterprise — from operations to the boardroom, enabling operational excellence.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is a scalable solution

The new SAP S/4HANA Cloud is a scalable solution, which helps oil and gas companies to reduce total cost of ownership and operational costs and also allows create new revenue opportunities.

The solution includes tools for preconfigured, integrated and user-friendly business processes. These tools allow the companies to shrink implementation time while working to reduce risk of business disruption.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is claimed to include new industry standards which helps to simplify operations and free up resources to drive more business value.

The two companies are working with a consortium that includes BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Equinor and Shell to define market-standard end-to-end processes which are preconfigured within the solution.

Accenture Europe Intelligent Platform Services senior managing director and lead Jan van den Bremen said: “We’ve worked with SAP and leaders in the oil and gas industry to co-develop a solution that helps enable faster adoption of new technologies to better manage changing market conditions.”

