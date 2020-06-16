Santos will supply nearly 5.5 petajoules of natural gas from its Varanus Island gas plant over three years, starting on 1 July 2020

Santos signs new gas deal with Gold Fields. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Santos, Western Australia’s biggest domestic gas supplier, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new gas supply agreement with Gold Fields Limited for its three gold mines in Western Australia.

Santos will supply nearly 5.5 petajoules of natural gas from its Varanus Island gas plant over three years, starting on 1 July 2020.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Gallagher said Santos continued to support Western Australian mining and industry through the delivery of competitively-priced domestic gas.

“We are delighted Gold Fields Limited has come back to Santos after a short hiatus, reinforcing our position as Western Australia’s biggest supplier of gas to the local market.

“Santos supplies around 40 per cent of the State’s total domestic demand, and we are committed to ongoing investment in developing new gas supplies in Western Australia.

“In these challenging economic times, we are focussed on ensuring local gas prices remain competitive for Western Australian businesses over the long term.”

