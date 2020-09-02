The plant supports Matador Resources’ exploration and development activities in the Delaware Basin

The Black River facility currently processes natural gas from the Matador’s Rustler Breaks asset area. (Credit: Lisen Kaci from Pixabay)

San Mateo Midstream has successful completed and commissioned the expansion of its Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Eddy County, New Mexico.

The expansion project added an incremental inlet capacity of 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to the Black River plant’s existing inlet capacity of 260 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

It also supports Matador Resources’ exploration and development activities in the Delaware Basin.

The Black River facility currently processes natural gas from the Matador’s Rustler Breaks asset area and provides processing services for other San Mateo customers in the area.

Now, the facility will also gather and process natural gas from Matador’s Stateline asset area and from the Stebbins area and surrounding leaseholds in the southern portion of its Arrowhead asset area.

San Mateo is building natural gas gathering pipelines northward from the Black River facility

San Mateo is constructing about 38.6km of large diameter natural gas gathering pipelines between the Black River plant and the New Mexico and Texas state line in south-eastern Eddy County.

It is also building 31km of large diameter gas gathering pipelines northward from the Black River facility, along with 31km of various diameter crude oil pipelines from certain points of origin in Eddy County to the existing San Mateo interconnect with Plains Pipeline in Eddy County.

The company said that these pipelines are estimated to enter service between early to mid-September this year.

San Mateo co-chief operating officer Matt Spicer said: “The expanded Black River Processing Plant and the associated pipeline connections provided by San Mateo provide producers in the area reliable transportation and processing for their natural gas and NGLs out of the basin.”

In 2018, San Mateo Midstream has commissioned its Rustler Breaks Pipeline System, a crude oil gathering and transportation system in Eddy County, New Mexico.