Italy-based offshore oilfield services company Saipem has secured two new contracts for offshore activities in Côte d’Ivoire and Italy for a total value of €850m.

Saipem received the first contract from Eni Côte d’Ivoire and its partner Petroci, which entails the construction of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) for the Phase 2 development of the Baleine project.

The Baleine project has been named after the oil and gas field, which is located offshore Côte d’Ivoire, at a water depth of 1,200m.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of around 20km of rigid lines, 10km of flexible risers and jumpers and 15km of umbilicals connected to a dedicated floating unit.

Saipem intends to carry out the installation works at its advanced offshore construction vessels, which is expected to happen in 2024.

Saipem supported the drilling activities at Baleine Phase 1 development by deploying the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels and executed two contracts for Baleine Phase 1 in fast-track mode.

The company said the contract enables additional contributions to the Baleine field and strengthens its presence in Côte d’Ivoire.

The second contract has been awarded by Snam Rete Gas under a temporary alliance with Rosetti Marino and Micoperi.

It entails the construction of facilities for the new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) planned to be operated in the Adriatic Sea offshore Ravenna, Italy.

The scope of works under the contract includes the EPCI of a new offshore facility, linked to the existing one, for the docking and mooring of the FSRU.

The new platform will be connected to shore through an 8.5km long, 26-inch offshore pipeline, a 2.6km onshore pipeline and a parallel fibre optic cable.

Saipem said the shore crossing will leverage a micro tunnelling system to minimise environmental impacts.

The company intends to execute the offshore operations by pipelay barge Castoro 10.