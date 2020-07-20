Operations will start in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will allow the operating profile and equipment of the rig to remain active

Scarabeo 8 resumes drilling activities in Norway. (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem and the Norwegian operator Vår Energi have reached an agreement for the execution of 4 wells to be drilled in the Barents Sea and in the North Sea, after such activities had been originally postponed as a consequence of the market downturn.

Operations will start in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will allow the operating profile and equipment of the rig to remain active, in anticipation of the recovery of the market in the North Sea where the asset has been a key player since 2012.

Marco Toninelli, COO of the Onshore Drilling Division, said: “Saipem expresses great satisfaction for having reached this important agreement and for resuming operations with an important customer, despite the current difficult times we are all facing”.

