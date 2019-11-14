Saipem will provide a detailed engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a large subsea production facility

Image: Saipem will provide subsea structures, risers and flowlines. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

Italian oil and gas contractor Saipem has secured a subsea contract from the ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana (EEPGL) for the proposed Payara development project.

The Payara development project is located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana at a water depth of approximately 2,000m, and is operated by EEPGL with 45% stake.

Saipem CEO Stefano Cao said: “The award of this new contract strengthens Saipem’s presence in Guyana. The long-term basis of our cooperation with our clients is at the very foundation of our business model.

“Working with ExxonMobil, especially on the continued oil & gas development projects in Guyana, represents both an opportunity and a responsibility to preserve our relationship with stakeholders through sustainable performance. Our relentless attention to safety, environment, innovation and cost efficiency are key to consolidate our position as one of the leading companies in the offshore subsea”.

Saipem will provide subsea structures, risers and flowlines

Pursuant to the contract agreement, Saipem will provide a detailed engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a large subsea production facility, which includes approximately 130km of flowlines, rigid risers, associated terminations and jumpers.

In addition, the facility will also installed with manifolds, flexible risers, dynamic and static umbilicals and flying leads, and the subsea field is tested and pre-commissioned following the installation.

Saipem said that the works under the contract are performed subject to the government approval, along with the project sanction and an authorisation to proceed with the final phase from EEPGL and its partners HESS Guyana Exploration and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana.

The contract would facilitate the company to start limited activities before the receipt of necessary government approvals and project sanction, including detailed engineering and procurement.

Saipem is expected to deploy its vessels FDS2 and Constellation for the offshore operations, which use an optimised combination of pipe-lay methods J-Lay and Reel-lay.

Saipem said that EEPGL has awarded subsea contracts for the first two phases of the Liza development in Guyana, in 2017 and in 2018 respectively.

Furthermore, Saipem has also been awarded orders for additional works related to ongoing offshore E&C projects in Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and in the North Sea.