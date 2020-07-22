In England, Saipem will transport and install two offshore HVDC platforms for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B

Saipem secures new offshore wind contracts. (Credit: David Will/Pixabay)

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem has secured new offshore wind contracts worth more than €90m ($104m) for projects in England, Scotland and France.

In England, Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farms, a joint venture between Equinor and SSE Renewables, has selected Saipem to transport and install two offshore high voltage direct current (HVDC) platforms for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B.

The HDVC platforms will have a capacity of 1.2GW and comprises a 2,900-tonne jacket and a around 8,500-tonne topside.

Saipem has also secured a contract from Seaway 7 to install 114 foundations for an equivalent number of wind turbines for the 1,075MW Seagreen offshore wind farm.

Located off the East coast of Scotland, the wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables with 49% stake and Total with 51%.

Under the other contract, Saipem will be responsible for the transportation and installation of the jacket and topside of the offshore substation at the 496MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind project in Brittany, France.

The wind project is being developed by Ailes Marines, a subsidary of Iberdrola group.

Saipem’s French subsidiary in Paris, Saipem SA will carry out all the management and engineering services on the project.

Saipem’s crane vessel Saipem 7000 will execute the offshore installations on the projects

Saipem E&C Offshore Division chief operating officer Francesco Racheli said: “These new contracts confirm Saipem’s participation in the most relevant offshore windfarm developments and are the tangible results of a strategy which has led us to become a global reference player in energy transition.

“This significant achievement has been attained by leveraging on our capabilities, our technological flexibility and our distinctive assets”.

Furthermore, the company said that it would use its crane vessel Saipem 7000 to execute all the offshore installations on the three wind projects.

Recently, Saipem was awarded a contract to install a rigid riser-based subsea system to serve the Búzios pre-salt project offshore Brazil.