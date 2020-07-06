The overall production system of Búzios-5 is expected to include the interconnection of 15 wells to a FPSO

Búzios field is located in water depths from 1537 to 2190 meters. (Credit: FreeImages/QR9iudjz0)

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has secured a $365m contract to install a rigid riser-based subsea system for the Búzios pre-salt project in Brazil.

Discovered in 2010, Buzios is a deepwater oil and gas field located in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Rio de Janeiro.

The field is located in water depths from 1537 to 2190 meters.

Currently, it produces from four floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs).

Petrobras is planning to add another FPSO to expand the production from the field.

In November last year, Mitsui & Co., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Marubeni partnered with MODEC to deliver the FPSO called Almirante Barroso MV32 for the field.

To be moored in 1,900m water depth, the Almirante Barroso MV32 will be the fifth FPSO to operate in the field after the P-74, P-75, P-76 and the P-77 platforms.

Scope of contract secured by Saipem for Búzios-5

The overall production system of Búzios-5 is expected to include the interconnection of 15 wells to the FPSO in two phases.

Under the contract, Saipem will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the steel lazy wave risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines between all wells and the FPSO.

Specifically, the contract involves five production and five injection risers and flowlines for a total length of 59km, a 16 km-long gas export line to be connected to an existing pipeline, 11 rigid jumpers and 21 foundation subsea structures (risers and PLETs).

The FPSO will have a capacity to process 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 212 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, and 240,000 barrels of water injection per day.

In addition, it will have minimum storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO is expected to draw its first oil from the Buzios field in 2022.