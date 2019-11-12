The Almirante Barroso MV32 FPSO will be the fifth FPSO to operate in the Búzios field after the P-74, P-75, P-76 and the P-77 platforms

The Almirante Barroso MV32 FPSO will be the fifth FPSO to operate in the Búzios field. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

Mitsui & Co., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Marubeni are joining forces with MODEC for delivering a floating production, storage, and offloading system (FPSO) called Almirante Barroso MV32 for Petrobras’ Búzios field.

In this connection, Mitsui, MOL, and Marubeni will invest in a long-term Denmark-based charter business – Buzios5 MV32, which is currently promoted by MODEC. The purpose of the Dutch company will be to provide the FPSO for the offshore Brazilian field in the pre-salt of Santos Basin.

Buzios5 MV32 had signed a 21-year charter agreement with Petrobras in September 2019 for the new FPSO at the Búzios field.

Búzios field already has four production platforms in place

The Almirante Barroso MV32 FPSO will be moored in 1,900m water depth. It will be the fifth FPSO to operate in the field after the P-74, P-75, P-76 and the P-77 platforms.

In June 2019, MODEC was issued a letter of intent (LOI) from Petrobras for supply, charter, and operations of the fifth FPSO in the Búzios field, which is located nearly 180km from Rio de Janeiro, in the southeast coast of Brazil.

Almirante Barroso MV32 FPSO marks the seventh occasion under which the Japanese have worked together to operate FPSOs in Brazil. The vessel is set to become the first chartered production platform for the region.

The FPSO will be able to process 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 212 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, and 240,000 barrels of water injection per day. In addition to that, Almirante Barroso MV32 FPSO will have minimum storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels of crude oil.

Almirante Barroso MV32 FPSO is expected to to draw its first oil from the Buzios field in 2022.

MODEC is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, mobilisation, chartering and operations of the FPSO. As part of this, the company will handle the topsides processing equipment and also hull and marine systems.

SOFEC, a MODEC group company, will execute the design and supply the spread mooring system for Almirante Barroso MV32 FPSO.