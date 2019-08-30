The higher capacity is expected to be available in late 2020 following the addition of incremental pumping and storage capabilities

Image: Saddlehorn Pipeline to further expand following increased volume commitments. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Saddlehorn Pipeline Company, LLC (“Saddlehorn”) announced today a further expansion of the Saddlehorn pipeline. Following a successful open season during July and subsequent increased volume commitments from shippers, the pipeline’s capacity will be increased by a total of 100,000 barrels per day (“bpd”) to a new total capacity of approximately 290,000 bpd. The higher capacity is expected to be available in late 2020 following the addition of incremental pumping and storage capabilities.

The Saddlehorn pipeline, which is jointly owned by affiliates of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) (“Magellan”), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) (“Plains”) and Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES”), is currently capable of transporting 190,000 bpd of crude oil and condensate from the DJ and Powder River Basins to storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma owned by Magellan and Plains. Magellan serves as operator of the Saddlehorn pipeline.

In conjunction with the increased volume commitments, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) (“NBLX”), through its affiliate Black Diamond Gathering LLC, has an option to buy up to a 20% ownership interest in Saddlehorn, with Magellan and Plains each selling up to a 10% interest to NBLX if the option were exercised.

Source: Company Press Release