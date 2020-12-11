Van Oord is expected to create a logistics hub from North East coast, through its UK branch MPI Offshore, to deliver the work

Van Oord to deploy its vessel Aeolus for Sofia project. (Credit: Van Oord)

RWE, a German electricity company, has selected Van Oord as the preferred supplier for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract of monopole foundations and array cables for the 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm to be located in the UK waters of North Sea.

To be situated on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, about 195km from the North East coast, the Sofia offshore wind farm is expected to be powered by 100 of Siemens Gamesa’s 14MW turbines, each of which will be 252m tall.

The final investment decision on the £3bn ($3.74b) offshore wind project is expected to be taken next year and in 2023, the offshore construction is scheduled to begin. First power from the wind farm could be generated by the end of 2024 or in early 2025.

Van Oord to deploy its vessel Aeolus for Sofia project

For the Sofia offshore wind farm, Van Oord will create a logistics hub from North East coast, through its UK branch MPI Offshore to deliver the comprehensive scope of work.

The company will also deploy its offshore installation vessel Aeolus to install the 100 extended monopile foundations without transition pieces and the 350km of array cables will be installed by cable-laying vessel Nexus.

RWE wind offshore global chief operating officer Sven Utermöhlen said: “On Dogger Bank, we are realising one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms.

“Van Oord is a well-known partner to us, with Sofia the fifth and largest UK offshore wind farm that we have worked on together. This gives us a wealth of experience to draw on as we progress the project through its construction phase.

“Sofia is a flagship for RWE Renewables in terms of technology and innovation, and for the UK through regional supply chain opportunities and as a major contributor to the nation’s net zero ambitions.”

Previously, Van Oord had worked closely with the German company for the construction of the Rampion, Humber Gateway, Robin Rigg and London Array offshore wind farms.