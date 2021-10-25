Les Pierrots wind farm supplies more than 15,000 households with green electricity every year

RWE commissions Les Pierrots wind farm in France. (Credit: RWE)

With the commissioning of the onshore wind farm Les Pierrots, RWE is successfully building up its renewable energy portfolio in France. The company has invested over 33 million euros in its first French onshore wind farm, which is around 250 kilometers south of Paris. Its eleven Nordex turbines (type: N117 2400 TS98) have a total installed output of 26.4 megawatts (MW). In mathematical terms, the wind farm can thus generate enough green electricity annually to meet the needs of more than 15,000 French households.

Joseph Fonio, Country Chair RWE Renewables France, says: “Thanks to the great performance of the entire team, we brought Les Pierrots online on schedule. Our colleagues did an excellent job and we were able to rely on their extensive experience in the construction of onshore wind farms and their knowledge of local conditions. I would also like to thank the responsible officials who actively supported us in realizing Les Pierrots. ”

Sustainable cooperation

For Les Pierrots, RWE has signed a three-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft. The contract provides for the marketing of green electricity within the framework of the French subsidy regime. Statkraft takes over the electricity sales management.

As one of the world’s leading companies in the field of renewable energies, RWE 2020 took over a European development pipeline with onshore wind and solar projects with a total capacity of 2.7 gigawatts (GW). The majority of the acquired portfolio, 1.9 GW, is located in France. In 2022, RWE plans to commission two more onshore wind farms: Les Hauts Bouleaux and Martinpuich. In addition, RWE will start building three more French wind farms with a total capacity of 50 MW this year. These projects underline RWE’s goal of further expanding its activities in the French market for renewable energies.

