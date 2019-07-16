Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) is pleased to announce drilling results from the Company's Séguéla gold project located in Côte d'Ivoire and provide an exploration update from the Company's Yaramoko Gold Mine located in Burkina Faso ("Yaramoko").

Image: A gold mineral. Photo: courtesy of carlos aguilar/Freeimages.com.

Highlights:

Maiden NI 43-101 Maiden Indicated Resource of 496,000 ounces at 2.4 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”) gold and an Inferred Resource of 34,000 ounces at 2.4 g/t Au for the Antenna deposit at the Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire announced on July 11, 2019

Extension and infill drilling at the Antenna deposit subsequent to the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate has returned:

5.4 g/t Au over 21 metres (“m”) in reverse circulation (“RC”) hole SGRC222

5.2 g/t Au over 37m in RC hole SGRC223

3.3 g/t Au over 11m in RC hole SGRC198; and

1.8 g/t Au over 30m in diamond drill hole SGRD202

High grade results over wide intervals were received from drilling at Boulder, the first satellite target at Séguéla, including:

3.03 g/t Au over 11m, including 9.19 g/t Au over 3m from RC hole SGRC207; and

1.71 g/t Au over 19m in RC hole SGRC211

RC, diamond and aircore drilling underway at the Agouti and Kwenko West targets at Séguéla

Large airborne geophysical program due to start in August

“The recent release of the maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Antenna Deposit has highlighted the robust nature of the deposit and its potential amenability for open pit mining, while the preliminary results from Boulder demonstrate the potential for satellite pits along the main structures. This is the first of several prospects that will be drilled in the coming months, positioning the Company for further strong development,” stated John Dorward, President and CEO.

“The high quality dataset acquired from Newcrest allowed us to fast track the maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, including an Indicated Resource of 496,000 ounces for the Antenna deposit, while also allowing us to accelerate exploration at Boulder, Kwenko West and Agouti,” commented Paul Weedon, Vice President, Exploration. “Additional infill and extension drilling at Antenna subsequent to the completion of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate is anticipated to add to the resource while results from Boulder highlight the potential of the satellite prospects. With work at Séguéla the priority in the second half of 2019, we will also commence exploration activities in the highly prospective regional permits following up on the extensive stream sediment and termite mound anomalies generated during previous early stage reconnaissance work.”

Côte d’Ivoire

Antenna

Fifteen RC and diamond holes (3,782m) have been completed since the acquisition of the Séguéla Project on April 18, 2019. These holes are in addition to the data used in the preparation of the maiden Séguéla Mineral NI 43-101 Resource for the Antenna deposit. This drilling was designed to test extensions which were identified during the resource modelling process as having potential for additional mineralization.

The following link to (Table 1) presents the drilling results received to date and include:

4.46 g/t Au over 26m in DD hole SGDD041 from 3m*

1.42 g/t Au over 12m in RC hole SGRC194 from 18m

1.41 g/t Au over 12m in RC hole SGRC195 from 0m

1.00 g/t Au over 13m in RC hole SGRC196 from 0m

1.25 g/t Au over 16m in RD hole SGRD197 from 34m

3.29 g/t Au over 11m in RC hole SGRC198 from 0m

1.31 g/t Au over 19m in RC hole SGRC200 from 7m

1.69 g/t Au over 28m in RC hole SGRC201 from 0m

1.76 g/t Au over 30m in RD hole SGRD202 from 108m Incl. 8.61 g/t Au over 4m from 109m

5.4 g/t Au over 21m in RC hole SGRC222 from 50m

5.2 g/t Au over 37m in RC hole SGRC223 from 29m

* drilled down dip for metallurgical testwork

These results have further confirmed the broad and continuous nature of the Antenna mineralization as well as its near surface proximity with several intervals starting from surface. Mineralization is preferentially associated with a rhyolitic porphyry and a series of north-south striking faults, bounded by volcaniclastics and mafic units in the footwall and ultramafic units in the hanging wall, and associated with sericite-quartz-pyrite alteration and quartz veining.

All results will be incorporated into the forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and an upgraded Resource estimate anticipated for release in Q4 2019.

Séguéla Satellite Prospects

Boulder

Five RC and diamond holes (726m) were drilled at the nearby Boulder prospect (Figure 2) to follow up on previous Newcrest high grade aircore drilling and wide spaced diamond drilling results along a 750m strike length. Previous drilling identified high grade mineralization associated with a series of north-east trending shear-controlled quartz veins along the contact of a rhyolite/mafic unit. Recent drilling has highlighted the strong structural and lithological controls on the mineralization, with results including:

2.59 g/t Au over 6m in DD hole SGDD042 from 100m

3.03 g/t Au over 11m in RC hole SGRC207 from 91m incl 9.19 g/t Au over 3m from 96m

1.71 g/t Au over 19m in RC hole SGRC211 from 58m incl 4.19 g/t Au over 5m from 58m and 2.03 g/t Au over 5m from 70m

For a full listing of the results, please refer to the following link (Table 2 – Boulder drill results). These recent results are in addition to high grade results previously drilled by Newcrest, including:

16.9 g/t Au over 9m in SGRD162 from 145m

9.1 g/t Au over 7 m in SGRC161 from 18m

These recent results are encouraging and will assist the Company’s emerging regional understanding and the drilling planned for Agouti, located approximately 1.5km along strike to the north on the same interpreted structure.

Kwenko West

Aircore drilling is also underway at the Kwenko West prospect (Figure 2), testing a series of soil anomalies along a 2.5km zone associated with granite-mafic contact which has been the subject of artisanal workings in the past. Drilling has been completed along four of the nine lines, with results received from the first two (northernmost) lines highlighting a 150m wide by >400m strike stockwork zone of fine quartz+pyrite veins within the granite, extending over lines eight and nine. This remains open along strike to the north-east and the south-west.

Agouti

Preparation for drilling at Agouti (Figure 2) is well advanced with drilling scheduled to start in mid-July, following up on previous Newcrest drilling results, including:

20.4 g/t Au over 5m in RC hole SGRC152 from 44m

16.5 g/t Au over 4m in RC hole SGRC185 from 125m

5.1 g/t Au over 11m in RC hole SGRC187 from 21m (incl. 13.7 g/t Au over 4m from 39m); and

4.2 g/t Au over 8m from 14m

Other Satellite Prospects

Target ranking is underway to prioritise the other Séguéla satellite prospects that are primarily within 10km of Antenna and where a significant amount of previous work has highlighted the regional prospectivity (Figure 2). This includes four recent rock chip samples at P3 returning grades between 10.8 g/t Au to 40.0 g/t Au from a zone of outcrop and artisanal workings. These targets will be tested further in the second half of 2019.

Regional

An airborne geophysics program is planned for August to improve the understanding of the key controlling structures and geology on five of the permits, (including Séguéla) and to assist with refining target generation. Previous early stage reconnaissance work by Newcrest on these regional permits highlighted several broad stream sediment and termite mound anomalies extending over several kilometers at Dianra (14km strike length) and Bouake (9.5km strike length), and the program has been extended to cover the recently granted Kadyoha permits.

Burkina Faso

55 Zone

A detailed review of the key structural controls, geostatistical and grade control mapping data as part of the recently released Mineral Resource statement has led to an improved understanding of the orientation of the high-grade ore shoots at the 55 Zone. Previously these were interpreted as being steeply plunging at approximately 70-75 degrees towards the east within the overall shear zone. Recent mapping and geostatistical work have highlighted a slightly flatter plunge at 55-65 degrees to the east, still within the overall shear zone.

The results of this review are being incorporated into the early stage planning for the next phase of deep infill drilling scheduled for the second half of next year. A dedicated drill platform is planned to be developed at approximately the 4700L level (Figure 3), approximately 650 metres below surface, to support the next Resource infill and extension program.

Yaramoko Regional Exploration

During the second quarter of 2019, exploration activities focussed mainly on extending soil auger grids to the south along the Yaramoko structure and to the north at San and Zone 300 where interpreted granite contacts are coincident with historic soil anomalism. Scout RC and diamond drilling was also carried out at selected coincident geophysical and geochemical targets at Kaho, Haho, and the Boni Shear (Figure 4), returning numerous intervals of shearing with quartz veining, alteration and associated pyrite, supporting the overall regional structural interpretation associated with the Yaramoko and Bagassi South mineralization.

Work has commenced on reviewing and refining the regional lithogeochemical model using the large amount of data generated over recent years, including detailed mapping of underground workings, extensive regional auger drilling, scout RC and diamond drilling, and work on pathfinder geochemistry. The results of this review will be used to prioritize targets for the 2019/2020 exploration season.

Upcoming Catalysts

Q3 – Séguéla development update

Q3 – Further exploration results from Séguéla

Q4 – Yaramoko regional exploration results

Q4 – Results of Séguéla Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”)

Source: Company Press Release