The company plans to drill about 80 wells at the Payakhskoye field, which is part of the company’s Vostok Oil strategic project by the end of this year

Rosneft starts drilling at Payakhskoye field. (Credit: Nico Franz from Pixabay)

Moscow-based integrated energy company Rosneft has started production drilling at the Payakhskoye field on the Taimyr Peninsula in Russia.

The company intends to drill around 80 wells at the Payakhskoye field by the end of this year.

The field is part of Rosneft’s Vostok Oil strategic project, which is being jointly developed with Indian companies ONGC Videsh, Oil India, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum.

The project’s licence fund includes 52 subsoil plots, of which 13 have been found to contain fields, and four have already been developed using advanced technologies.

Vostok Oil general director Vladimir Chernov said: “The project includes wind power to maximise the transition to clean energy consumption with zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“It is too early to talk about the planned capacity of wind power plants (WPPs). The final decision will be made after a study of the wind energy potential of the territory.

“But it is already clear that the maximum capacity of wind power plants can reach 200 MW. China’s leading wind energy companies are considered potential partners.”

According to Rosneft, detailed reports by experts and auditors and extensive exploration work confirm a resource base of 6.2 billion tonnes of oil in the field.

The resources are said to be comparable to the largest oil provinces in the Middle East or the US shale formations.

Also, they are proportionate with one of Russia’s biggest, the Samotlor field in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, said the company.

With the Samotlor field, the Soviet Union topped the global hydrocarbon market, where the era of West Siberian oil province is declining, and the era of Taimyr is beginning.

Rosneft intends to build an entire complex of oil transport, airport and energy infrastructure at the project and estimates it to reach a production mark of 115 million tonnes by 2033.

It will have an oil transhipment terminal on the Northern Sea Route, with 100 million tonnes per annum capacity, 7,000km of pipelines, 3.5GW of new capacity, and helipads, among others.

The company has already started construction at the port Bukhta Sever in Yenisei Bay on the west of the Taimyr Peninsula.

Furthermore, it will build three cargo and two oil loading berths with a total length of almost 1.3km, with 27 reservoirs of 30,000 cubic meters each, along with other infrastructure.