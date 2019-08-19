The delivered equipment comprises the molten core catcher, embedded parts of the reactor pit, dry protection, heat-insulation of the cylindrical shell/barrel, truss buckstay, and reactor vessel

Image: The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, India. Photo: courtrsy of indiawaterportal.org from India/Wikipedia.

ASE, Russia`s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Engineering Division, has completed delivery of all main equipment items for the unit 3, with 1GW capacity, of the 6GW Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Rosatom serves as the main equipment supplier and technical consultant for the Kudankulam NPP, which is being developed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

Rosatom said the equipment comprises the molten core catcher, embedded parts of the reactor pit, dry protection, heat-insulation of the cylindrical shell/barrel, truss buckstay, reactor vessel.

The delivery of the thrust truss and devices for neutron flux monitoring chambers allocation are scheduled to be completed by the next shipload, the firm noted.

JSC ASE EC Vice-President Andrey Lebedev said: “Taking into account that four steam generators, a pressurizer, main coolant pipelines, a bubbler were delivered earlier, generally JSC ASE has completed the procurement of the containment equipment for power unit No.3 to ensure uninterruptible and continuous operation for the reactor plant construction which is on the critical path of the Project.”

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant will feature six generating units

Being constructed in Koodankulam in the Tirunelveli district, the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant will be equipped with a total of six units.

The unit 1 of the Kudankulam NPP was connected to the southern power grid in October 2013 followed by unit 2 in August 2016. The units 3 and 4 of the power plant are under construction while the contracts for the construction of units 5 and 6 have been signed.

In June 2019, BHEL was awarded a contract, worth over INR4.4bn (£50m) from NPCIL for the erection of Units 3 and 4 of the Kudankulam NPP.

Under the contract, the Indian state-owned company will undertake the erection work of the two 1GW turbine generator islands.

Earlier, the company executed the erection work of turbine generator islands for the first and second units at the same nuclear power plant.