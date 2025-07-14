Rising Phoenix Capital expands Midland Basin position with strategic Maroon Bells Fund acquisition. (Credit: Adil Celebiyev StokPhoto/Shutterstock)

Rising Phoenix Capital, a boutique investment firm specializing in oil and gas mineral royalty acquisitions, announced a new strategic acquisition in the Midland Basin. The mineral rights, located in Ector and Midland Counties, TX, are operated by ConocoPhillips and were acquired through the firm’s Maroon Bells Fund, an income-focused mineral portfolio that has delivered consistent cash distributions.

The acquisition includes both producing wells and near-term permitted development, increasing Rising Phoenix’s footprint in the country’s most prolific basin and aligning with its mission to deliver monthly income and long-term capital preservation for accredited investors.

“We underwrite for predictability, not hype,” said Jace Graham, CEO and Founder of Rising Phoenix Capital. “Our focus remains on acquiring top-tier mineral assets in core basins, leased to highly capable operators. This deal strengthens our position in the heart of the Midland and supports our strategy of dependable cash flow and upside potential.”

This marks the firm’s fourth Midland Basin acquisition in 2025, building on a disciplined acquisition strategy that emphasizes direct sourcing and in-house underwriting, without the use of leverage.