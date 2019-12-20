The projects, worth approximately $150 million, include various earthworks and civil works associated with development of Robe Valley.

Image: Rio Tinto awards CPB Contractors three significant contracts. Photo: Courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

CPB Contractors has been selected by Rio Tinto to deliver three separate packages of work at Robe Valley, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The projects, worth approximately $150 million, include various earthworks and civil works associated with development of Robe Valley.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: “CIMIC Group companies have a strong track record of delivering significant projects to the iron ore industry. With our decades of experience in the Pilbara we offer major mining clients certainty and confidence in construction, mining and industrial services.”

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: “We are pleased to be working on one of the largest and most important mining operations in Australia. CPB Contractors is committed to delivering these projects to the highest safety and quality standards and we’re proud to provide significant training and employment opportunities for local communities and Indigenous enterprises.”

The projects at Robe Valley, located approximately 140 kilometres southwest of Karratha, will involve: earthworks; construction of roads, bridges and pits; water supply infrastructure and drainage; fencing; and site establishment and demobilisation. The projects will be completed by the end of 2021.

The project will require close coordination with Rio Tinto as well as other contractors working on site.

Source: Company Press Release