The wind farm project is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2022

Repsol Ibereólica Renovables Chile has signed 14-year PPA for 180MW Atacama wind farm. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay)

Repsol Ibereólica Renovables Chile, a joint venture (JV) between Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group, has entered into a 14-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for its 180MW Atacama wind farm.

The wind farm project, which is situated in the Chilean municipality of Freirina in Huasco province, is expected to be operational in the second half of 2022.

Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group are also developing the Cabo Leones III wind farm in Chile, in addition to the Atacama wind power project.

In July 2020, both companies created the joint venture that includes a portfolio of assets in operation, construction, or advanced development of over 1.6GW until 2025 in the South American country. The portfolio is expected to exceed 2.6W by 2030.

Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, Repsol will have the option to take control of the joint venture from 2025.

Repsol and Ibereólica are already advancing the construction of their first joint wind farm, dubbed Cabo Leones III, which will have an installed capacity of 189MW.

Located in the Atacama region, the project is being developed in two phases. The first phase, which included the 79MW capacity, already commenced operations in last December.

The second phase, which will include the installation capacity of 110MW, is expected to commercially deliver electricity in the second quarter of 2021.

At present, the Ibereólica Renovables Group has 12 wind farms in operation with an installed capacity of 205MW in Spain, as well as 444MW in Chile.

In addition, it holds approximately 10GW of wind and photovoltaic capacity in various stages of development in Spain, Chile, Peru, and Brazil.