The Delta wind project is one of the seven renewable projects being developed by Repsol on the Iberian Peninsula

Repsol’s wind turbine at work at the Delta wind project in Aragon, Spain. (Credit: Repsol.)

Repsol, a fossil-fuel producer, has announced the start of operations at its 335MW Delta wind project, located in the northern Spanish region of Aragon.

The first wind turbines at the Delta wind project, which is made up of eight wind farms, with a total of 89 turbines, have been connected to the grid.

Located in the Zaragoza and Teruel provinces, the wind project saw the construction and commissioning completed in less than 12 months.

The wind project is part of Repsol’s commitment towards becoming an energy company with net-zero emissions by 2050 in accordance with the Paris Agreement. The company announced the strategy last December.

The Delta wind project is one of the seven renewable projects being developed by Repsol on the Iberian Peninsula which are in different phases of development. The seven projects have a total capacity of 2.3GW.

Delta wind project built with an investment of €300m

Built with an investment of €300m, the Delta wind project will initially be run on a trial basis and will begin the commercial operations at the end of this year.

The Delta wind project has the potential to generate up to 992GWh of clean energy, which is sufficient to be supplied to 300,000 Spanish households annually, while avoiding up to one million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Furthermore, Repsol’s portfolio also includes Delta 2, a project which will include 26 wind farms, with a capacity of 860MW. The wind farms will be located in the provinces of Huesca, Zaragoza, and Teruel.

Repsol is also participating in the WindFloat Atlantic offshore wind farm with a capacity of 25MW, off the coast of Portugal.

The floating wind farm became fully operational in July 2020.