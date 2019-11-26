In November last year, the company was awarded 26 solar utility projects in Poland with the capacity of 1 MW each

ReneSola Ltd (“ReneSola” or “the Company”) a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced the sale of 13MW of project development rights to SUNfarming Polska Asset 4 sp.z o.o. (“SUNfarming”), a Wroclaw-based investor with in-house project development and EPC provider and a company of the SUNfarming Group Germany.

In November 2018, ReneSola was awarded 26 solar utility projects in Poland with capacity of 1 MW each. The 13MW of project rights sold are part of those 26 solar projects awarded to ReneSola. All of the 26 projects are under Poland’s Contract for Difference (CFD) regime and eligible for a 15-year guaranteed tariff of PLN 354.8-358.8/MWh, close to the highest auction price of PLN 364.9/MWh.

Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola’s European Region, commented, “Our European team continues its strong execution momentum. This sale of project rights to SUNfarming demonstrates our ability to develop and monetize solar projects across different geographies and project stages, and strengthens our leadership position in Poland. We are optimistic about our opportunities in Eastern Europe, where a supportive regulatory and financing environment makes it one of the most attractive markets globally.”

