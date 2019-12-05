Rema Tip Top will assist in the installation and splicing of steel cord and fabric belt on five conveyor systems

Image: The BHP’s South Flank iron ore project in Western Australia. Photo: courtesy of REMA TIP TOP.

Engineering company Monadelphous Group has awarded a contract to REMA TIP TOP Australia to install more than 50km of conveyor belting for the BHP’s $3.6bn South Flank iron ore project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Under the terms of the contract, REMA TIP TOP Australia will assist Monadelphous in the delivery of splice kits and the installation and splicing of steel cord and fabric belt on five conveyors systems.

Of the five conveyors systems, three are overland conveyors with 77 rolls of belt to be installed and 77 splices due for completion in total.

REMA TIP TOP Australia projects manager Steve Hipwell said: “This project represents a significant win for the business and is a testament to the commitment we have shown to delivering quality projects.

“Monadelphous have a substantial pipeline of works in the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors so it’s great to continue to build on our successes with this leading engineering company.

“With mobilisation set to begin in Q2 2020, we look forward to the successful completion of this project and growing our capabilities with Monadelphous.”

In February 2019, Monadelphous was awarded A$108m ($76.8m) contract to support the South Flank’s outflow infrastructure by providing works related to structural, mechanical, piping and electrical and instrumentation.

South Flank project to commence production in 2021

Planned to commence production in 2021, the South Flank project is owned and being developed by BHP Iron Ore Jimblebar, a joint venture of BHP Billiton (85%), Itochu (8%) and Mitsui (7%).

Located near BHP’s Mining Area C operations, the South Flank project will replace production from the 80 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) Yandi mine, which is nearing the end of its production life.

Planned to have an operational life over 25 years, the South Flank project will expand the already established infrastructure at Mining Area C.

Construction of the project commenced in 2018. The project expected to create about 2,500 jobs during construction phase and more than 600 jobs once operations begin.