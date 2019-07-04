The project includes a new 1.5MW combined heat and power unit installed at Wonford Hospital to generate power onsite

Image: The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E) announced a £7 million investment in sustainable energy. Photo: Courtesy of Centrica plc.

The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E) has announced a £7m investment in sustainable energy measures to reduce its energy costs worth £800,000 per year.

Centrica Business Solutions will deliver the project which is expected to feature advanced energy technology installed at five sites across Exeter to help the RD&E reduce its energy costs by 17%.

Centrica Business Solutions healthcare solutions business development head Tony Orton said: “The energy infrastructure improvement project will deliver a huge saving for the Trust as well as contributing significantly towards its carbon reduction targets.

“Our analysis shows that if this approach was replicated across just half of the NHS estate it would save more than £130 million a year, money that can be reinvested in frontline services.”

RD&E said that the design and construction is planned to be completed by the end of April 2020.

The project includes a new 1.5MW combined heat and power unit installed at Wonford Hospital to generate power onsite, along with roof mounted solar panels at Wonford and Heavitree Hospitals and Mardon Neuro-Rehabilitation Centre in Exeter.

Under the project, Wonford and Heavitree Hospitals will be provided with new LED light fittings and improvements to the air conditioning systems, while Mardon Neuro-Rehabilitation Centre will be installed with new energy-efficient boilers.

Trust strategic capital planning deputy director Robert Steele said: “As a major hospital providing round-the-clock services, we consume large amounts of energy so we’re committed to a range of measures to help us continually improve energy efficiency.

“This initiative with Centrica is a major part of our approach to reduce the amount of money we spend on energy and utilities, releasing more funds to invest in frontline patient care and other vital functions. At the same time, reducing our energy consumption helps reduce our environmental impact.”

Once complete, the project is expected to reduce more than 2,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which is equivalent to taking more than 1,450 cars off the road.

The investment is part of wider sustainability programme of RD&E

RD&E said that the works are part of its wider sustainability programme to reduce energy costs and carbon footprint.

Exeter City Futures programme director Liz O’Driscoll said: “We are thrilled to see such a huge commitment from one of our board member organisations to increase its energy efficiency, transition to greener energy and significantly cut its carbon emissions.

“This is a demonstration of the positive action that is now being taken across the city as key Exeter organisations come together around shared goals; working towards a truly sustainable Exeter.”