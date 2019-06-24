Queensland is seeking public comment on the proposed $1bn Winchester South mine in the Bowen Basin following the releasing of Queensland’s independent Coordinator-General draft terms of reference for the project’s environmental impact statement (EIS).

Image: Australian government is seeking public comment on Whitehaven Coal’s $1bn Winchester South mining project. Photo: courtesy of Whitehaven Coal Limited.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the public have from 24 June till 19 July to comment on the project.

“Winchester South Coal Operations is proposing a metallurgical coal mine to support steel-making, which would create more jobs in central Queensland and drive sustainable economic activity for the region,” Mr Dick said.

“The Coordinator-General is inviting Queenslanders to have their say on whether the draft terms of reference adequately cover all matters relating to the project’s EIS.”

Assistant State Development Minister and Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said the proposed mine would produce up to eight million tonnes of product coal per annum for approximately 30 years.

“This project has the potential to make a significant contribution to our region and state,” Ms Gilbert said.

“It would require a workforce of up to 500 jobs during the two-year construction period, and support 450 full-time jobs once operational.

“The proponent is committed to boosting employment in nearby regional towns like Moranbah, Dysart and Coppabella.

“This is supported by our government’s Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Act which prevents large resource projects from employing 100 per cent fly-in-fly-out workforces.”

Source: Company Press Release