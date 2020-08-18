Covering an area of approximately 3,600km2, the block is located in the ultra-deep waters offshore Lower Congo Basin

Qatar Petroleum has entered into a farm-in agreement with Sonangol and Total to acquire a stake in a drill ready block located offshore Angola.

Under the farm-in agreement, Qatar’s state owned petroleum company will purchase a 30% stake in Block 48.

Drilling on Block 48 is expected to commence as part of a 2020/2021 drilling programme.

Qatar Petroleum president and CEO and Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “Continuing on our journey to build a world-class exploration portfolio, by securing interests in promising exploration blocks in diverse geographies, we are pleased to be part of this exciting ultra-deepwater opportunity in Angola, a leading oil and gas producing country.”

Total is the operator of Block 48

The farm-in agreement signed by Qatar Petroleum is subject to customary approvals by the Angolan Government.

Following the receipt of necessary approvals, the block will be 40% owned by French oil and gas company Total as operator, while Angola’s Sonangol and Qatar Petroleum will hold 30% stake each.

Al-Kaabi said: “This is our first opportunity in Angola with both Sonangol, and our long-term partner, Total, an experienced operator with significant in-country presence.

“We would like to thank the Angolan authorities and our partners in this block for their support. We look forward to a longstanding and fruitful partnership.”

In May, Qatar Petroleum signed a farm-in agreement with Total to acquire 45% interest in blocks CI-705 and CI-706, offshore the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

Covering around 3,200km2 of area, the two blocks are located in water depths ranging from 1,000 to 2,000m.