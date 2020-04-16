QP has already awarded many contracts for jack-up drilling rigs to be used for the drilling of 80 development wells for the NFE

Qatar Petroleum begins development drilling campaign on NFE project. (Credit: Pixabay/gloriaurban4 )

State-owned Qatar Petroleum (QP) has started a development drilling campaign on its North Field East Project (NFE) as part of expansion of the state’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity.

The first of 80 NFE wells was spudded on 29 March, using a jack-up rig “GulfDrill Lovanda” that is managed and operated by GulfDrill.

GulfDrill is a joint venture which is formed between Gulf Drilling International, and Seadrill to conduct drilling champion.

The state-owned company has already awarded many contracts for jack-up drilling rigs to be used for the drilling of 80 development wells for the NFE.

In May last year, Qatar Petroleum signed contracts to seek eight offshore jackup drilling rigs for the project.

McDermott Middle East was also awarded the front end engineering design (FEED) contract for offshore pipelines and topsides facilities of the expansion project.

Installation of first four offshore jackets in Qatari waters is underway

Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Qatar Petroleum president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “The start of the development drilling campaign for NFE represents an important milestone to deliver on our strategy to grow our LNG production capacity.

“The continued achievement of milestones, dedication of significant resources and making of substantial investments is proof that the NFE remains on top of our priorities and demonstrates our commitment to executing this mega-project.

“I would like to thank Qatar Petroleum and Qatargas management and teams for this important achievement and for making sure that every component of the project is delivered safely.”

The second phase of the project, which is called the North Field South Project (NFS), is estimated to further increase the state’s LNG production capacity from 110 Mtpa to 126 Mtpa.

The installation of the first four offshore jackets in Qatari waters is being carried out and is estimated to be completed by the end of this month.

Discovered in 1971, the North gas field is located 80km off the coast of the Qatar peninsula.