The step will allow us to build world-class operations by extracting synergies between QP refining operations and SEEF

Image: Qatar Petroleum announces integration of SEEF within QP Operations. Photo: courtesy of Frauke Feind from Pixabay.

​In our ongoing effort to strengthen our competitive position in the downstream sector, Qatar Petroleum announces the integration of SEEF Limited’s (SEEF) operations into Qatar Petroleum before the end of the second quarter of 2020. As a result of this integration, QP Operations (Refining) will be fully operating SEEF’s facilities.

This integration is the natural next step of our acquisition of SEEF interests on 31 December 2018, which provided QP with full ownership of SEEF. This step will allow us to build world-class operations by extracting synergies between QP refining operations and SEEF, and to strengthen our resources, talents and capabilities.

This integration marks another step towards achieving Qatar Petroleum’s vision to become one of the best national oil companies in the world, and to ensure the reinforcement of Qatar’s continued and sustainable economic growth.