The Hook Lake project is a joint venture owned by Cameco (39.5%), Orano Canada (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group (21%)

Purepoint Uranium Group and its partners have announced their plan to commence the approved 2020 exploration program for the Hook Lake project located in Patterson Uranium District, Saskatchewan Canada.

The Hook Lake project consists of nine claims totaling 28,598 hectares situated on the southwestern edge of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, Canada and is adjacent to and on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit and NexGen’s Arrow deposit.

The JV partners have approved $2m as the exploration budget for the Hook Lake project.

The project is claimed to be one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location present along the Patterson Lake.

The exploration is aiming the Patterson Lake Corridor that jointly hosts Fission’s Triple R Deposit, NexGen Energy’s Arrow Deposit and the Spitfire Discovery by the Hook Lake JV.

Highlights of the exploration programme

The exploration programme will include 3,500 meters of diamond drilling, about 7 holes, and a geophysical survey.

Further, the diamond drilling will continue to test high-priority targets along with the Patterson Corridor.

A ground electromagnetic survey has also been scheduled to be conducted on the Patterson Corridor, along the “W” conductor, northeast of the encouraging drill hole HK19-105.

Purepoint Uranium stated: “Additional targets for future consideration were provided to the Hook Lake JV partners and included continued ground geophysics and first-pass drilling along the Patterson Corridor (“W” Conductor) to the northern property boundary and completion of first-pass drilling along the “U” Conductor and Carter Corridor.”

Purepoint Uranium is the operator of the Hook Lake JV project. The company is focused on the exploration of its ten projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, which is considered as the world’s richest uranium region.