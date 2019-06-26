The Bridgeport Harbor station 5 features GE's 7HA.02 gas turbine, a steam turbine associated generators, and heat recovery steam generator

Image: The Bridgeport Harbor Station in Connecticut, US. Photo: courtesy of Iracaz at English Wikipedia.

PSEG Power has commissioned a 485MW combined-cycle unit 5 of the Bridgeport Harbor Station, providing energy to homes and businesses in Connecticut, US.

The Bridgeport Harbor station 5 features GE’s 7HA.02 gas turbine, a steam turbine associated generators as well as heat recovery steam generator, and is said to be one of the most efficient facilities in Connecticut.

Capable of running nearly 8,000 hours per year with lower emissions, the facility will provide power equivalent to meet the power needs of nearly 500,000 US households.

PSEG Power president and chief operating officer Ralph LaRossa said: “PSEG is committed to producing cleaner energy and the safe and timely commissioning of Bridgeport Harbor Station Unit 5 is a testament to that effort.

“We are proud to reach this milestone and of the successful and extensive collaboration across the company and across our legislative and community partners.”

Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 will replace an aging 384MW coal unit at the site

The Bridgeport Harbor Unit 5 project is intended to replace an existing 384MW coal unit at the facility. The coal unit is planned to be retired by July 2021.

The project forms part of PSEG’s plans to upgrade its generation fleet with newer, highly efficient and reliable systems, and transform to a more sustainable, clean energy company.

The firm said in a statement: “The natural gas-powered Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 delivers on this vision with one of the lowest carbon footprints per megawatt of energy produced among all PSEG Power’s fossil units.”

In a separate announcement, PSEG Power has agreed to divest its 776MW interest in the Keystone and Conemaugh generation facilities in western Pennsylvania, US, for undisclosed amount.

The deal, which also includes related assets including the assumption of related liabilities, is planned to be closed during the second half of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The sale is part of PSEG Power’s coal exit strategy and elimination of non-core assets.