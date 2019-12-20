The Group secures two important power transmission cable projects to upgrade the Italian power grid also in view of the Cortina Olympics and in Southern Italy

Prysmian Group has secured two contracts to upgrade power transmission grid in Italy. Credit: Pixabay.

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has signed with Terna, through its subsidiary Terna Rete Italia S.p.A., following the public tender, two important power cable systems agreements.

Under the first contract, worth of €50 million (inclusive of the safety costs), Prysmian Group will be responsible for the development of an HVAC 150 kV power cable link between the Zuel and Somprade electrical substations in the province of Belluno. Installation is scheduled to be complete by 2020 in view of the 2021 Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina.

The second award is for the development of an HVAC 150 kV cable system, aimed to improve the performance and increase the reliability of the power transmission system in Southern Italy. The frame agreement is worth of €26 million, with an option for an additional €26 million.

“We are proud to support Terna with important projects to upgrade Italy’s power grid, providing our full range of products, technologies and expertise developed through years of experience at international level,” stated Carlo Scarlata, CCO Italy, Prysmian Group.

The cables for both projects will be manufactured at the plants in Pignataro Maggiore (Italy) and Gron (France)

Source: Company Press Release