Andmyran is a fully permitted onshore wind project located on Andenes, Andøy Municipality, approximately 170 km away from the city of Harstad, in the Nordland county of Norway

Prime Capital acquires project rights for its contemplated Green Energy Infrastructure Fund from Wallenstam. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Wallenstam and Prime Capital are pleased to announce the acquisition by Prime Capital of 100% of the share capital of the wind power company Andmyran Vind AS (Andmyran).

Andmyran is a fully permitted onshore wind project located on Andenes, Andøy Municipality, approximately 170 km away from the city of Harstad, in the Nordland county of Norway. The project holds a concession for an installed capacity of up to 160MW. Construction works will start as soon as possible. The wind farm will be located in the same region and price area as project Nordlys, an onshore wind project developed, built and managed by Prime Capital, and could benefit from operating synergies.

Prime Capital acquired the rights for its new Green Energy Infrastructure Fund, which is scheduled to reach first closing in the first half of 2020.

Swedbank Corporate Finance Norway acted as financial advisor to Wallenstam. Legal advisors were Thommessen for the sell side and Simonsen Vogt Wiig for the buy side.

Source: Company Press Release