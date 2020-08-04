The isolated incident occurred during maintenance at a support facility on surface

Pretivm reports fatality at Brucejack Mine. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Pretium Resources is deeply saddened to report a fatality resulting from an incident that occurred Friday, July 31st at the Brucejack Mine.

The isolated incident occurred during maintenance at a support facility on surface. The injured employee was treated immediately by the site emergency response team and then transported to the hospital in Terrace, British Columbia where he passed away today.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am reporting this tragic loss. Our immediate focus is to support his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” said Jacques Perron, President and CEO of Pretivm. “The safety and well-being of our employees is our topmost priority and we will investigate the incident fully. This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the critical importance of safety in all aspects of mine site operations.”

Operations at Brucejack were suspended on Friday and have since resumed. The Company is fully cooperating with an investigation of the incident.

Source: Company Press Release