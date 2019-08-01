Founded in 2006, Nautilus Solar Energy is a national solar acquisition, development and asset management company headquartered in Summit, New Jersey

Image: Power Energy Corporation acquires Nautilus Solar Energy. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC.

Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC (“Nautilus”), a leading US solar developer and asset manager, is pleased to announce its acquisition by Power Energy Corporation (“Power Energy” or “PEC”), a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, a diversified management and holding company (TSX:POW). The 100% acquisition from management and Virgo Investment Group brings together PEC’S financial strength and commitment to long-term asset ownership with Nautilus’s well-established platform for acquisition, development, construction, finance and asset management to propel the company’s further expansion into key community solar markets throughout the US.

The current management team is excited to lead the company under the new ownership, with Jim Rice and Laura Stern as co-CEOs and Jeffrey Cheng as President. “This transaction supports Nautilus’s established strategy of acquiring, developing, financing, owning and managing solar assets throughout the US, with a focus on community solar markets. PEC’s acquisition will not only provide Nautilus with competitive capital, but also the capabilities to accelerate growth to achieve greater scale in the market,” comments Jim Rice, co-CEO. “Our investment into Nautilus is truly aligned with our philosophy of supporting entrepreneurial teams in achieving our long-term value creation model. We have the highest confidence in the team’s ability to lead the company through the evolving community solar sector,” notes Pierre-Olivier Perras, President of Power Energy.