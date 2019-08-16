‘energy consult’, the service provider, belonging to the PNE Group, is significantly expanding its international business

Image: PNE group’s ‘energy consult’ expanding internationally. Photo: Courtesy of JacLou DL/Pixabay

By concluding the first contracts for operational management of wind farms in France, Sweden and Poland, “energy consult” succeeded in opening up new markets within a very short time. The service provider, which belongs to the PNE Group, is thus significantly expanding its international business.

In France and Sweden, the enterprise has been managing wind power turbines with a total nominal capacity of 44.4 MW since the beginning of the year. At the end of the year, “energy consult” will also take over operational management for a further capacity of 52 MW in Poland. After the start of operation in 2020, 138.6 MW are planned to be realised in Sweden.

Previously, “energy consult” has been operating in Italy, where it manages wind farms with a total nominal capacity of 122 MW. In addition, the company is in negotiations on the takeover of operational management services for transformer stations in Poland. This means that the company is now active in five European countries.

The company intends, in particular, to focus on the foreign markets in Sweden, Poland and France and to strengthen its international business.

Henning Wegner, Managing Director of “energy consult” GmbH: “The takeover of new wind farm projects in Europe is an excellent opportunity for us to continuously support current wind turbine models and to expand our knowledge in line with the state of the art. We also see great potential, in particular, in electricity production and marketing as well as good opportunities to establish ourselves in neighbouring European markets.”

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: “The increasingly international orientation of PNE Services is also an important component of our future strategy. This supplements very well the international development of renewable energy projects, which PNE currently operates in 14 countries on three continents.”

Source: Company Press Release