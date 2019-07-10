Plains Midstream Canada (PMC) announces a proposed expansion of its Rangeland crude oil pipeline system for additional delivery capacity both north to Edmonton, Alberta and south to the border at Carway, Alberta.

Image: The expansion is subject to receiving sufficient commitments from shippers and receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

This expansion is subject to receiving sufficient commitments from shippers and receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, and will provide incremental takeaway capacity for the East Duvernay and other Rangeland-area production, as well as south egress access out of the Edmonton market hub.

Combined, the expansion will increase Rangeland’s current light crude oil capacity to approximately 200,000 barrels per day. Service between Edmonton and Sundre will be expanded from 50,000 barrels per day to approximately 100,000 barrels per day and, additionally, will be capable of bi-directional service.

Sundre, south to the border, will be expanded from its current 20,000 barrels per day up to 100,000 barrels per day. The expansions will be staged into service during the last half of 2019 with full capacity realized in 2021.

“The Rangeland expansion provides a timely, efficient and cost-effective solution providing much needed market access and flexibility,” said Tyler Rimbey, Executive Vice President, Commercial, PMC. “We remain focused on leveraging our existing systems in creative ways to meet the growing needs of our customers.”

