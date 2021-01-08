“We are excited to grow our business with our Asian customers,” said Duncan Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle. “We have developed a special relationship with Japan and we share their strong commitment to decarbonization and their replacement of fossil fuels with sustainable wood pellets.”

Wood pellet usage in Japan has continued to grow alongside the build-out of biomass generating capacity there, providing Pinnacle with a geographically advantaged opportunity to continue expanding in this market.