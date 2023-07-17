PGS offers solutions to the ongoing energy transition through its New Energy business area

PGS in production on first offshore wind contract. (Credit: Silke from Pixabay)

Acquisition is in progress on PGS’ inaugural contract for ultra-high-resolution 3D windfarm site characterization.

PGS offers solutions to the ongoing energy transition through its New Energy business area. By building on its subsurface and operational expertise and assets, PGS aims to develop New Energy into a significant business.

In 2022, the Company established a strong position in the carbon storage geoservices market and now PGS is taking the next step by entering the offshore wind market. Earlier this year PGS was awarded its first site characterization acquisition contract by partners bp and EnBW, for the ongoing development of the Morgan and Mona offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea. These projects could help achieve the UK’s ambition to generate 50GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

The 3D vessel Sanco Swift mobilized for the survey in April and is expected to complete acquisition near the end of July. The subsurface data is acquired with PGS’ market-leading ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR3D) P-cable system which provides significantly more detailed subsurface data for shallow targets, compared to traditional seismic acquisition systems. The data is continuously quality controlled and processed by PGS’ experienced Imaging team offshore and finalized onshore shortly after completion of acquisition.

“Our UHR3D system acquires near-surface data significantly more efficiently than conventional solutions and builds on our geophysical expertise and vessel operation experience. By meeting our client’s objectives in our first ultra-high-resolution windfarm site characterization project, I am increasingly confident that our geophysical approach to understand the shallow subsurface layers has a proven market fit. Our business is ready to be scaled further to increase our market share in offshore wind site characterization,” says Berit Osnes, Executive Vice President New Energy in PGS.

Source: Company Press Release