The GeoStreamer X project will provide long offset, multi-azimuth seismic data over the deepwater portion of northern Campos Basin

Ramform Titan-class vessel will be used for GeoStreamer X project. (Credit: PGS.)

Norwegian surveying services provider Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has initiated the first GeoStreamer X MultiClient 3D seismic survey for 2020, in the Campos Basin region in Brazil.

Using a Ramform Titan-class vessel, the Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X project is expected to provide high-quality, long offset, multi-azimuth seismic data over the deepwater portion of northern Campos Basin.

PGS NSA new ventures vice president Barrett Cameron said: “PGS is delighted to return to Brazil in 2020 with the first GeoStreamer X project in this region, in the under-explored presalt play of the Campos Basin.

“Our previous campaigns, in Potiguar and Sergipe in 2018, proved the unique capacity of our Ramform Titan-class vessels towing large spreads to deliver efficient and safe operations in the challenging environment of Brazil.”

GeoStreamer X project is planned to cover an area of around 14,500km2

The survey is said to offer the first 3D data over blocks, offered in the upcoming bidding round, to inform operators on drilling decisions in forth coming bidding round blocks, and improve subsurface imaging of the presalt section outboard of Campos Basin.

In addition, the Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X project is aimed at Campos Basin presalt open acreage, blocks acquired in the 14th Bidding Round, along with open acreage offered in the 17th Bidding Round.

The survey is planned to cover an around 14,500km2 of area and overshoot the company’s existing orthogonal MC3D, which is currently being reprocessed.

The company said that the Ramform Titan has arrived on schedule and has started operations from 25 February 2020, west of the Marlim field in the Campos Basin.

In addition, the GeoStreamer X project is expected to offer 10km long offsets to improve depth velocity modeling accuracy of the postsalt, salt, and presalt sections, leveraging the company’s full waveform inversion (FWI) technologies.

The final multi-azimuth products on Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X would include TTI Kirchhoff and RTM (45 Hz) PSDM, and are expected in fourth quarter 2021.

Cameron added: “We are looking forward to better illuminating this portion of the Campos Basin, potentially containing large exploration opportunities.

“By combining a tailored GeoStreamer X design with an efficient and cost-effective Ramform Titan-class and leading-edge imaging technologies, we anticipate a step-change in image quality to enable future discoveries and provide an excellent baseline 3D survey.”