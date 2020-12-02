PG&E said that the sale of Pleasant Creek field could help ratepayers avoid decommissioning and remediation costs

PG&E seeks buyers for its Pleasant Creek natural gas storage field. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is planning to sell its Pleasant Creek natural gas storage field, located in Yolo County, California in the US.

Located partly within the city of Winters and partly in unincorporated Yolo County, the Pleasant Creek storage field was operated by a previous owner from 1948 to 1958 as a natural gas production field.

The Pleasant Creek field, which is the smallest of four underground natural gas storage fields owned by PG&E, has a natural gas inventory capacity of 2.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf).

PG&E said that the sale of Pleasant Creek field could help ratepayers avoid decommissioning and remediation costs.

Upon acquiring in 1958, PG&E started operating it as a natural gas storage field in 1960.

In a press statement, PG&E said: “Several factors led PG&E to a determination that the Pleasant Creek field is no longer a necessary asset for providing safe, reliable natural gas service to customers, including PG&E’s assessment of future gas demand and the existence of ample storage capacity at PG&E’s other gas storage fields.”

The company proposed a reliability-focused storage service strategy in its 2019 Gas Transmission and Storage (GT&S) Rate Case at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The proposal includes the sale or decommissioning of the Pleasant Creek field.

The Pleasant Creek storage field comprises approximately 400 acres of land, six injection and withdrawal wells in addition to compression and processing facilities. It also includes pipeline infrastructure designed to connect the field to PG&E-operated gas transmission system.

The company added: “The proposed sale is not related to bankruptcy, from which PG&E emerged this past July.”