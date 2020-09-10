After meeting with the Bretana community in the coming days, it is expected that PetroTal will restart oil production shortly thereafter

PetroTal provides update on the Bretana Oil Field. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (“PetroTal” or the “Company“) expects and is ready to reopen the Bretana oil field as soon as the ongoing discussions between the communities and the Government of Peru have been ratified, which is expected in the next few days as reported by Government officials. PetroTal commends the efforts of all parties to reach a negotiated settlement that will ultimately benefit the communities, the Peruvian government, and all operating companies, including PetroTal.

On August 28, 2020, the Government of Peru announced a Supreme Decree (“Decree“) approving the financial Gap Closure Plan within a number of provinces in northeast Peru, including Loreto, the area where PetroTal operates the Bretana oil field. PetroTal welcomes the announcement that the Decree provides for a six year financial commitment of approximately US$1.7 billion (6 billion soles) to the communities, of which US$46 million (162 million soles) will be designated for economic development of the localities over the next four months, by the Peruvian government. The Decree specifically addresses the local community participation criteria and takes steps to ensure that the funding process is properly monitored to ensure maximum benefit to the communities.

Since the announcement of the Decree, which PetroTal strongly supports, government and municipality representatives have been consulting with the community representatives on the Decree. After meeting with the Bretana community in the coming days, it is expected that PetroTal will restart oil production shortly thereafter.

In order to fully support the collective efforts of the communities and the government to reach an acceptable funding solution, PetroTal remains awaiting government agreements. PetroTal acknowledges the efforts at all levels of the Peruvian government to resolve the recent social disruption and to ensure a long term solution is in place to minimize future disruptions. Equally, the Company acknowledges the support received from the Bretana community.

Further updates on the reopening of the Bretana field and export of oil into the pipeline will be provided as and when appropriate.

