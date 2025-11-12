The signing ceremony between Petros and Jogmec. Credit: Copyright © 2025 Petroleum Sarawak Berhad. All Rights Reserved.

Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) has formalised agreements with international partners to expand onshore oil and gas exploration and advance carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) initiatives in Central Luconia, Sarawak, Malaysia.

The signing ceremony, attended by Petros chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo, involved the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (Jogmec), Superconducting Sensor Technology Corporation (Sustec), SC Tubular Solutions Malaysia (SCTSM) and Woodside Energy.

Petros will undertake its inaugural onshore exploration project with Jogmec in the Mukah-Balingian area.

The collaboration aims to deepen understanding of Sarawak’s subsurface geology, supporting the sustainable development of oil and gas resources in the region.

In addition to resource exploration, Petros, Sustec and SCTSM will implement a proof-of-concept study leveraging Sustec’s Superconducting Quantum Interference Device – Transient Electromagnetic Method technology.

This study will focus on detecting hydrocarbon signals at the Adong Kechil West field near Miri.

For carbon management, a storage study agreement was established between Petros and Woodside Energy through the Sarawak Bid Round 2024.

The study is said to cover Site 3A in Central Luconia offshore Sarawak, where Woodside will evaluate both technical and commercial aspects of offshore carbon storage.

Subsurface and development vice-president Jeremy Wong represented Petros for the deal with Jogmec/Sustec.

Sarawak Resource Management senior vice-president Dato Abang Arabi Abang Narudin represented the company for the Woodside deal.

Other signatories included Mori Hiroyuki from Jogmec, Tsunehiro Hato of Sustec, Yosuke Yamashita from SCTSM and Andrew Nicholls of Woodside.

Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo said: “Through these collaborations, we are strengthening partnerships and embracing innovation to unlock new opportunities in exploration and low-carbon development.

“Together with our global partners, we are shaping a reliable, equitable and inclusive energy ecosystem that supports Sarawak’s long-term growth and prosperity.”