Petronas, via Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), has formalised several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with international partners during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2025.

These partnerships are set to prioritise the advancement of seismic imaging techniques and the adoption of AI and machine learning, enabled by high-performance computing resources.

The MoUs involve organisations such as Beicip-Franlab, ConocoPhillips, Eliis, Microsoft, PTTEP, Shell, SLB and TotalEnergies.

MPM senior vice-president Datuk Ir Bacho Pilong said: “Partnerships like these are essential in advancing Malaysia’s upstream landscape.

“By combining the strengths of energy operators and technology innovators we are not only strengthening our exploration and development capabilities but also setting the foundation for a more efficient and resilient Malaysia upstream sector.”

According to Petronas, integrating agentic AI and dynamic modelling will facilitate real-time data analysis, ongoing forecasting and decisive action in operations.

The scope of these efforts is expected to improve not only subsurface evaluation but also the optimisation of offshore operations.

This includes the planned use of Normally Unattended Facilities and Remote Autonomous Operations.

Such measures are intended to aid technical reviews as well as inform future investment strategies.

MPM continues to oversee petroleum arrangements while ensuring stewardship of upstream activities within Malaysia.

Petronas recently made its initial entry into Guyana’s oil sector through a new petroleum agreement for Block S4.

This arrangement was signed by Petronas Energy Guyana, a subsidiary of Petronas, the Government of Guyana, TotalEnergies EP Guyana Shallow SAS and QatarEnergy.

Under the agreement, Petronas has a 25% share, with QatarEnergy holding 35% and TotalEnergies acting as operator with a 40% stake.

The agreement follows the consortium’s bid in Guyana’s 2022 Licensing Bid Round. Covering around 1,787km², Block S4 is located in a region recognised for its potential oil reserves.

Earlier in the month, Petronas Suriname E&P secured production sharing contracts for blocks 9 and 10 in Suriname’s shallow offshore area.

These contracts were signed with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname, Paradise Oil Company, and a group comprising Chevron Suriname Exploration and QatarEnergy International E&P.

The contracts were awarded through the Suriname Post Shallow Offshore 2 Bid Round for 2024–25 and will remain valid for three decades.