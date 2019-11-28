The floating LNG facility opens a new source of supply for cleaner energy as it is designed to extract gas from deepwater gas reservoirs in depths up to 1,500 meters

Petronas TwinTowers. Photo: courtesy of Martin Abegglen from Bern, Switzerland.

PETRONAS marked another milestone as a progressive energy and solutions partner with the official naming of its second floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, PFLNG DUA. The floating LNG facility opens a new source of supply for cleaner energy as it is designed to extract gas from deepwater gas reservoirs in depths up to 1,500 meters.

With PFLNG DUA, the national oil and gas company of Malaysia owns and operates two floating LNG facilities, following the success of PFLNG SATU which has been in operation since 2017. This achievement demonstrates PETRONAS’ strong position in the LNG industry leading the way in innovative solutions to ensure a reliable and secure supply of LNG to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy.

The PFLNG DUA was successfully delivered by PETRONAS together with its partners, JGC Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries, the consortium responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the floating LNG facility.

Construction of PETRONAS’ second floating LNG facility which started in 2015 is progressing on schedule for completion and sail away in February 2020. PFLNG DUA will be moored over the Rotan Gas Field at a water depth of 1,300 metres, located 140km offshore Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, with the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

The naming ceremony held at the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea was officiated by Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali as the Lady Sponsor of PFLNG DUA. The ceremony proceeded with the signing of a commemorative plaque by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad onboard PFLNG DUA followed by a guided tour of the 393-metres long floating LNG facility. Also in attendance were President and Group CEO of PETRONAS, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Representative Director and President of JGC Corporation, Mr Tetsuya Muramoto and President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Heavy Industries, Mr Joon Ou Nam.

Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee in his speech said that PFLNG DUA is a key solution by PETRONAS to monetise stranded deepwater gas fields in a safe, economical and sustainable manner. “The development of PFLNG DUA is a step forward in providing a new supply source of clean energy and in realising our shared aspiration for a low carbon future. As an integrated energy player, PETRONAS is fully invested to unlock the potential of natural gas through technology and innovative solutions in line with our Statement of Purpose to be ‘a progressive energy and solutions partner enriching lives for a sustainable future,” added Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee.

According to Mr Tetsuya Muramoto, “As the leader of the Consortium and as President of JGC, a major LNG EPC player, we are committed to deliver to PETRONAS a smooth and safe start-up of the PFLNG DUA, which will perform its commercial operations offshore Sabah once completed. It is our hope that with the successful delivery of this ground-breaking project we further contribute to PETRONAS’ outstanding vision of providing cleaner energy for the benefit of Malaysia and people all over the world.”

“We are very happy that the safe and successful execution of PFLNG DUA has further strengthened our relationship with PETRONAS as a global market leader. Today’s achievement was made possible through real ‘One Team Spirit’ between PETRONAS and the JGC-SHI consortium during the execution. We sincerely hope that PFLNG DUA can contribute to providing more confidence in the FLNG solution itself, said Mr. Joon Ou Nam.

PETRONAS is an integrated global LNG producer with over 35 years of experience, and more than 10,000 LNG cargoes safely delivered from its global portfolio of facilities in Malaysia, Australia, Egypt and soon – in Canada. The PFLNG DUA will support PETRONAS’ global LNG portfolio and enhance its reputation as a preferred and reliable LNG supplier.

Source: Company Press Release