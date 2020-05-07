The awards, gained under a competitive tender process with an International Oil Company, involve the provision of Duty Holder support services for an offshore support vessel, and Operations and Maintenance services for an oil and gas development project and gas terminal

Petrofac secures UK renewals totalling $100m. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services business (EPS) has been awarded two three-year renewals in the UK, worth a combined total of more than US$100 million. Both awards come with options to extend beyond the initial term.

The awards, gained under a competitive tender process with an International Oil Company, involve the provision of Duty Holder support services for an offshore support vessel, and Operations and Maintenance services for an oil and gas development project and gas terminal.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac’s EPS business in the Western Hemisphere, commented: “These new contracts with a long-standing client are an excellent example of our ability to scale and integrate our service provision in line with their latest requirements. We very much look forward to combining our extensive operations’ experience and digital technology programme to deliver sustainably efficient support on these contracts.”

Source: Company Press Release