Brazil’s Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has commenced the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser) to divest stakes in 11 producing shallow waters fields located in the Campos Basin, jointly called Garoupa Cluster, offshore Brazil.

In addition to the Garoupa Cluster, the sale also includes production facilities and pipelines to Barra do Furado.

Garoupa Cluster produced about 19,600 boe/day in last 12 months

The Garoupa Cluster involves the concessions of Anequim, Bagre, Cherne, Congro, Corvina, Malhado, Namorado, Parati, Garoupa, Garoupinha and Viola.

With an average production of about 19,600 boe/day in the last 12 months, the fields are 100% owned by the Brazilian national oil company.

The firm said that the disclosure contains key information about the opportunity, as well as the eligibility criteria for selection of potential participants.

Petrobras, in a statement, said: “This disclosure is in line with the Petrobras Divestment Methodology and aligned with the provisions of the special procedure for the sale of the rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbon set forth in Decree 9,355/2018.

“The transaction is in line with the company´s portfolio optimization and improvement of capital allocation, aiming at generating value for our shareholders.”

Last month, Petrobras signed two separate deals to divest certain shallow water assets in Brazil’s Campos and Santos basins to Trident Energy and Karoon Energy for a total of $1.5bn (£1.2bn).

The firm agreed to sell 100% of its interest in the producing Pampo and Enchova clusters in the Campos Basin to Trident Energy’s subsidiary Trident Energy do Brasil for $851m (£682.25m).

The Pampo and Enchova clusters, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, include the Enchova, Enchova Oeste, Piraúna, Marimbá, Pampo, Bicudo, Bonito, Trilha, Linguado and Badejo fields. Production from these oil and gas fields is done through the PPM-1, PCE-1, P-8 and P-65 platforms.

Additionally, Petrobras said it will sell 100% of its stake in the Baúna field, located in the BM-S-40 block in the Santos Basin, to Karoon Petróleo & Gás, a subsidiary of Karoon Energy, for $665m (£533.13m).