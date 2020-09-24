The well data will be analyzed to better assess the potential and direct the exploratory activities in the area

Map showing Well 1-BRSA-1376D-RJS (Naru). Credit: PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras informs that it has identified the presence of hydrocarbons in the pioneer well of block C-M-657, located in the pre-salt of the Campos Basin.

Well 1-BRSA-1376D-RJS (Naru) is located approximately 308 km from the city of Rio de Janeiro, in water depth of 2,892 meters, being verified the presence of hydrocarbon in carbonate reservoirs of the pre-salt section. The well data will be analyzed to better assess the potential and direct the exploratory activities in the area.

Block C-M-657, acquired in March 2018, in the 15th bidding round of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), under the Concession regime, is in the southern portion of the Campos Basin. Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a 30% stake, in partnership with ExxonMobil (40%) and Equinor (30%).

Source: Company Press Release