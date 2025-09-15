Petrobras has been active in São Tomé and Príncipe since February last year, when it bought stakes in Blocks 10, 11 and 13. Credit: Igor Hotinsky/Shutterstock.com.

Petrobras has acquired a 27.5% stake in Block 4 in São Tomé and Príncipe, Africa.

With this acquisition, Petrobras joins a consortium that includes Shell, the operator with a 30% stake, Galp with 27.5% and ANP-STP holding 15%.

This move strengthens Petrobras’ exploratory activities in Africa, aligning with its long-term strategy of portfolio diversification and reserve replenishment.

The company has been active in São Tomé and Príncipe since February last year, when it bought 45% stakes in Blocks 10 and 13, and 25% interests in Block 11.

The acquisition of Block 4 complies with Petrobras’ internal governance procedures and aligns with its 2025–2029 Strategic Plan. This move aims to explore new frontiers and enhance partnership operations.

Last month, the Búzios field, operated by Petrobras, achieved a daily production record of 900,000 barrels of oil. Located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin, around 180km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Búzios was discovered in 2010 and commenced operations in 2018.

With this milestone, the field is on track to potentially become Brazil’s largest oil producer by 2025, stated Petrobras.

The Búzios field features “the most productive” wells in Brazil, situated more than 2,000m deep. The reservoir’s thickness matches the height of Sugarloaf Mountain and its extension is over twice the size of Guanabara Bay.

The field features six production units, including platforms P-74, P-75, P-76, P-77, and the Almirante Barroso and Almirante Tamandaré floating production storage and offloading units.

Petrobras operates the Búzios field in partnership with CNOOC, CNPC and PPSA.

In March, Petrobras also identified hydrocarbons in the pre-salt layer of the Campos Basin in the Brava North block, offshore Brazil.