The mine covers 24 mineral concessions across a total area of 17,971ha. Credit: cbenapres/Shutterstock.com.

Endeavour Silver has temporarily suspended operations at its Terronera mine in Jalisco, Mexico, following an illegal blockade by members of the nearby Ejido community.

The blockade, which began on 12 August, concerns issues such as road maintenance, medical services and communications support, control of and access to the water supply, and financial assistance for the community.

According to the company, the protest has remained peaceful and orderly.

A reduced workforce continues to be present at the site to maintain safety and security protocols, and the mine remains accessible for essential maintenance activities.

Endeavour Silver is engaged in ongoing discussions with Ejido community leaders in an effort to resolve the dispute and resume full operations.

The company noted that it is prepared to initiate legal proceedings and will consider all options if the dispute persists.

Acquired by Endeavour Silver in 2010, the Terronera mine began commercial production in October 2025.

The operation is currently considered to be the company’s primary underground silver and gold site in Mexico.

Situated in the San Sebastián del Oeste Municipality, Terronera is in a mountainous region roughly 160km west of Guadalajara and 50km north-east of Puerto Vallarta.

The mine covers 24 mineral concessions across a total area of 17,971 hectares (ha).

Terronera features mechanised underground ramp access alongside a central flotation plant with a capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day. It processes low-sulphidation epithermal veins for silver and gold extraction.

The mine is expected to have a ten-year operational life, with average metal recoveries of 82.6% silver and 72.5% gold reported in 2025.

Endeavour Silver operates three mines in Mexico and Peru and manages exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the US.