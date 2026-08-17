Supernode is located next to the South Pine substation. Credit: CATL/PRNewswire.

Quinbrook and CATL have advanced the development of the Supernode battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Australia following the completion of stage two commercial operations and financial close on A$469m ($332.9m) in funding for stage three.

The financial close of stage three brings total funding for all three stages of Supernode to approximately A$1.2bn.

Supernode is located next to the South Pine substation, a principal node within Queensland’s electricity transmission network. This site provides approximately 4GW of available connection capacity, supporting phased expansion.

The project development coincides with the state’s accelerating energy transition and ongoing investments in energy infrastructure.

Upon completion of the three phases, the BESS campus is set to reach 780MW/3.07GW-hours, with the capacity contracted through long-term offtake agreements.

CATL is supplying all major energy storage systems for the stages, with the EnerC Plus solution provided for stages one and two, and TENER S systems planned for stage three.

According to Quinbrook, the Supernode facility uses project-specific design solutions to maximise energy density within the available industrial land.

The EnerC Plus system supports back-to-back installation, reducing site footprint requirements by around 20% compared with earlier EnerC systems.

CATL’s systems feature an integrated liquid-cooling mechanism, maintaining container temperature differentials within 5°C and enabling targeted life cycle operation of up to 20 years.

CATL’s involvement includes a long-term service agreement covering monitoring, maintenance and performance support throughout the operational period.

Quinbrook Australia managing director and regional lead Tim Hornemand said: “Achieving commercial operations for Stage 2 means we have successfully delivered both Origin-contracted stages on schedule, an outcome we are incredibly proud of given the complexity of commissioning utility-scale battery storage projects in Australia.

“With Stage 3 now fully financed, we have reached another important milestone in Supernode’s continuing development.

“The ongoing support of our banking partners also reflects confidence in the Supernode project, our delivery track record and the long-term outlook for battery storage in Australia.”

Quinbrook and CATL are also considering development of the EnerQB solution, an eight-hour battery storage product, for future expansion phases.

In January 2025, Quinbrook secured a A$722m financing deal for stages one and two of the Supernode BESS project.