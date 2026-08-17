The Morpho well is located 175km off the coast of Amapá and 500km from the mouth of the Amazon River. Credit: Petrobras.

Petrobras has discovered hydrocarbons in an exploratory well in block FZA-M-59, located in ultra-deep waters roughly 175km off the coast of Amapá, Brazil.

The Morpho well, designated 1-BRSA-1405-APS, lies within the Amazon River mouth sedimentary basin at a water depth of 2,886m.

The presence of hydrocarbons was confirmed using electrical and rock indicator logs.

Drilling activities at the site are still under way, with Petrobras continuing to assess the area as part of its exploratory programme.

The company stated that operations are ongoing with attention to safety and environmental and social considerations.

Petrobras operates block FZA-M-59 and holds a 100% stake in the concession.

Petrobras president Magda Chambriard said: “Our optimism regarding Brazil’s equatorial margin is confirmed today. This first discovery off the coast of Amapá is the result of Petrobras’ dedication and competence, which is committed to replenishing oil reserves and ensuring the country’s energy security.”

The company acquired the block during the 11th Bidding Round conducted by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels in 2013.

According to Petrobras, the exploration of this block is part of its broader strategy to maintain and renew oil and gas reserves through new discoveries in frontier regions.

The company emphasised that this work is aimed at helping meet Brazil’s energy demand as the country undergoes an energy transition.

Earlier this month, Petrobras identified a new natural gas deposit at the Sandia-1 exploratory well in deep waters off the coast of Colombia.